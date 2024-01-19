FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $64.62 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

