FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 83,972 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,972 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 875,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.