FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,319 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.