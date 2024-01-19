FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

