FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

