FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

