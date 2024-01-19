Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

FITB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 2,149,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.