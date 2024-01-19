First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 249,981 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.94.
First Advantage Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.