First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 249,981 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.94.

First Advantage Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

About First Advantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

