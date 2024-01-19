First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

First Capital Stock Performance

First Capital stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital



First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

