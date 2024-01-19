First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 623186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.