First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 623186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
