First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 143,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 227,477 shares.The stock last traded at $88.43 and had previously closed at $87.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.