Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

