FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.