Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.05.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Foot Locker
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Foot Locker Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE FL opened at $26.93 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.