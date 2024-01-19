Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FL opened at $26.93 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

