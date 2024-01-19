Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

FC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $548.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

