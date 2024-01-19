FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of FTAI opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $49.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

