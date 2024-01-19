Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.