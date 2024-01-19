General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $128.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

