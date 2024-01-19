Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

