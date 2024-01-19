Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $503.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $503.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

