Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

