Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Profile



Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

