GlucoTrack (GCTK) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GlucoTrack to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.64 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.16 billion $54.65 million -9.05

GlucoTrack’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -734.42% -379.80% -31.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GlucoTrack and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1459 4076 8200 211 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given GlucoTrack’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlucoTrack rivals beat GlucoTrack on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

