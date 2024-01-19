GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EAF. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

GrafTech International Stock Down 5.1 %

EAF stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $380.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 226,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GrafTech International by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GrafTech International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

