H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $76.15. 161,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,609. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

