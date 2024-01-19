Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HARP opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

