Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $627.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,525. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.51. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.