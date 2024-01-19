Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.47. 161,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,028. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $493.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

