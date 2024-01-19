Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $6.37 on Friday, reaching $226.82. The stock had a trading volume of 324,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

