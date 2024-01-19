Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $315,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,461,923 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

