Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $715,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,158 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

