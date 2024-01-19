Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.21. The stock had a trading volume of 485,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,936. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

