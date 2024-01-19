Head-To-Head Contrast: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 232.88%. Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 454.16%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.29 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genenta Science beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

