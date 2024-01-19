Head-To-Head Contrast: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.47 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -8.61 Aramark $18.85 billion 0.40 $674.11 million $2.56 11.20

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 4 5 0 2.40 Aramark 1 3 10 0 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $34.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Aramark.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Aramark 3.58% 13.13% 2.83%

Summary

Aramark beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

