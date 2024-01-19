Head to Head Review: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 2.45% 8.51% 1.49% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Green Dot has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Dot and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 1 3 1 0 2.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.32 $64.21 million $0.69 12.72 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.61 $65.56 million $1.93 8.44

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Green Dot on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.