Head to Head Review: Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Valuence Merger Corp. I and Moolec Science are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valuence Merger Corp. I and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Moolec Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moolec Science has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.07%. Given Moolec Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -45.00% 3.15% Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Moolec Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $630,000.00 N/A N/A Moolec Science $900,000.00 82.13 -$51.79 million N/A N/A

Valuence Merger Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valuence Merger Corp. I beats Moolec Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

