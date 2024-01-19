Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 472,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

