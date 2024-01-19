Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.95.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.20. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

