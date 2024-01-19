Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $171.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.88. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

