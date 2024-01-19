Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

HPE stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

