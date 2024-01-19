HI (HI) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $199,688.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018202 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,888.72 or 0.99944372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011621 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00213190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00080301 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,076.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

