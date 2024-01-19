High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Christian Sinclair Acquires 8,000 Shares

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Tide alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Christian Sinclair sold 7,903 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$15,885.03.

High Tide Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on High Tide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.