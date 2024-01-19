Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.08. 610,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

