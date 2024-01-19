Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 19 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($186.88).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($187.81).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 769.40 ($9.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,837. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 759.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 835 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on HWDN
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.