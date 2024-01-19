Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 13,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

T opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

