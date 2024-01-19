Hoylecohen LLC Buys 165 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.9% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

