Hoylecohen LLC Buys 860 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.