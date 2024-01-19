Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 388,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.