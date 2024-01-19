Hoylecohen LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.