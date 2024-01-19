Hoylecohen LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.